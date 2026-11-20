Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have developed a tool for mapping connections between the eye and the brain and found in experiments on mice that the direction of object movement can be determined not only by specialized retinal cells but also by individual brain cells. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Nature.

Map of signals from the eye to the brain

The team combined anterograde transneuronal tracing with MERFISH technology, which makes it possible to simultaneously analyze gene activity in cells from a tissue section and identify their type. A fluorescent molecule injected into the eyes of mice appeared in brain cells that received signals from the eye.

This approach made it possible to classify nearly 46,000 mouse brain cells and determine which of them were marked by signals from the eye. According to the researchers, within this map they identified hundreds of pairs of connections between the eye and the brain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two mechanisms for recognizing movement

The scientists focused on the superior colliculus, a region of the brain previously associated with perceiving the direction of movement. Mice were shown black bars moving in eight directions, including diagonally, on a screen, while the activity of eye and brain cells was recorded in real time.

Some superior colliculus cells received already processed signals about movement direction from specialized retinal cells. At the same time, another group of cells was not connected specifically to these specialized retinal cells and independently calculated direction based on basic visual information. Even after the specialized direction-recognition mechanism in the eye was switched off, this second group of cells could determine where objects were moving.

The authors suggest that these mechanisms perform different tasks: retinal cells may respond to small local movements, while brain cells may recognize larger-scale background movement. The created atlas of connections may also serve as a basis for further study of the transmission of other signals from the eye to the brain, including those related to circadian rhythms.

Read us on