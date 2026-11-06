The University of Adelaide in Australia and the University of Washington in the United States used photoswitch injections, similar to optogenetics, to activate light-sensitive cells in patients with retinitis pigmentosa. In the article, this disease is referred to by the abbreviation RP.

Gene research

As Taipei Times reports, the University of Washington also said it had identified key neuroprotective genes through whole-genome screening. According to the publication, this could potentially contribute to the development of gene therapy to treat retinitis pigmentosa.

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Eye drops and clinical study

The US National Institutes of Health developed eye drops last year containing short peptides that include pigment epithelium-derived factor, or PEDF. The publication notes that such peptides may help protect cells and slow degeneration.

Reference materials accompanying the publication mention an open Phase 1 clinical trial of intravitreal administration of a photoswitch for patients with late-stage retinitis pigmentosa. Separately, the article notes that some Chinese medicine specialists recommend a decoction of dendrobium stems to support eye health.

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