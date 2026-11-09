In Germany, the Bundestag commissioner for the victims of the SED dictatorship, Evelyn Zupke, warned on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall against the political use of the legacy of the 1989 peaceful revolution. She stressed that this revolution was a struggle for freedom and democracy, and references to those events should not distort their history. Tagesschau reports.

Zupke said that the peaceful revolution is not a “quarry” from which everyone can take what fits their political narrative. At the same time, she called for simplifying victims’ access to Stasi files. According to her, people who, decades later, dare to confront a painful chapter of their own history should not have to wait for months because authorities are awaiting documents from archives.

Call to defend democracy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called in a post on X for freedom and democracy to be defended in Germany and Europe. He recalled that November 9 is associated with three historical events at once: the proclamation of the republic in 1918, Nazi pogroms against Jews in 1938, and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

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Merz called this date a symbol of both the darkest and the happiest moments in German history — antisemitism and persecution, the beginning of democracy, and the fall of the Wall. According to him, freedom and democracy are never something guaranteed.

Remembering the victims of the pogroms

Across Germany, commemorative events are being held on November 9 in honor of the victims of the Nazi pogroms of 1938. The activities include cleaning and installing Stolpersteine memorial stones on sidewalks. On that day, the Nazi regime organized large-scale attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions in the German Reich, during which numerous synagogues were set on fire.

In Munich, ceremonies are planned for the 20th anniversary of the main synagogue, Ohel Jakob, which the chancellor is also expected to attend. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is due to take part in commemorative events in Weimar and lay a wreath at the Buchenwald memorial complex.

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