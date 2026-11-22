In Germany, the new federal government commissioner for antisemitism, Katharina von Schnurbein, called on society to take more active action against hatred of Jews. She said that antisemitism is now being expressed as shamelessly as it has not been since the Holocaust, and often without fear of social consequences, Tagesschau reports.

A call to society

According to von Schnurbein, most residents of Germany oppose any manifestations of antisemitism, but this part of society remains silent. She called on people to stand up for democracy now, stressing that otherwise society will fall apart. The official described the fight against hatred of Jews not as a policy for a separate group, but as a task for the whole of society.

Von Schnurbein has held the position since the end of October. The report also mentions the annual report of the RIAS network: in 2025, its centers recorded 8,725 antisemitic incidents.

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Statements regarding AfD

The commissioner also warned about the consequences of the possible participation of the Alternative for Germany party in government. She considers its attitude toward the culture of remembrance to be a particularly dangerous element of the AfD's ideology. According to her, funding for existing memorial sites of Nazi concentration camps could be put at risk, while educational institutions could lose the ability to shape the culture of remembrance freely and independently.

Von Schnurbein added that she senses concern in many Jewish communities over the possible weakening of state support in the event of a government involving the AfD. She noted that antisemitism cannot be overcome at the expense of other minorities.

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