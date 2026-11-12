Researchers at Uppsala University have developed the GlioTrace method, which combines live brain tissue microscopy and artificial intelligence to track individual glioblastoma cells. The technology makes it possible to observe how thousands of tumor cells move through brain tissue, change shape and mode of movement, News-Medical reports.

Observing cells over five days

For the study, scientists used glioblastoma cells obtained from six patients. They were grown as tumors in the brains of mice, after which the brains were cut into thin slices and the tissues were kept alive under laboratory conditions. An automated microscope photographed the slices at intervals of no more than two hours for up to five days.

A machine-learning system identified and tracked individual tumor cells, while statistical models made it possible to assess how they transition between different states. The results showed differences between tumors: some spread mainly along blood vessels, while others spread more diffusely through brain tissue.

Cells changed their mode of movement

The scientists also found that individual cells can change their shape and nature of movement within several days. In particular, a cell can shift from moving along blood vessels to moving independently through brain tissue.

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Using GlioTrace, the team also tested the effects of medicinal substances on tumor cell movement. Two substances reduced their mobility and spread in brain slices, but the effects differed depending on the tumor obtained from a particular patient and the type of migrating cells.

Treatment results require further verification

In some models, the combination of radiation therapy and chemotherapy increased the proportion of cells of a certain shape. They belonged to those that moved the fastest and occupied a central position among transitions between different cell states. The authors note that this may indicate the persistence of invasive cells during treatment, but further research is needed to determine their possible resistance to therapy or role in tumor recurrence.

An article about the method was published in the journal Nature Communications. The image-analysis software is freely available to other researchers. The developers emphasize that GlioTrace is currently a research tool and cannot yet be used to make decisions about patient treatment.

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