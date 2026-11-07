In Pakistan’s Punjab province, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has urged all hotels and restaurants to install the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) to ensure timely tax payments. This was reported by Dawn.

Discussion with industry representatives

The installation of EIMS in the hotel sector and compliance with tax requirements were discussed at a meeting between the PRA and the Hotels and Restaurants Association in Lahore. Participants reviewed the system installation procedure, technical requirements and difficulties hotels face during its implementation.

The meeting also focused on measures intended to bring the entire hotel industry into the tax net and expand the tax base. Association representatives assured the PRA of their full cooperation in initiatives to improve the tax system and digitalization.

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Requirement to issue computerized receipts

PRA Chairman Moazzam Iqbal Sipra stressed that issuing customers properly prepared computerized receipts for services provided is a legal requirement. According to him, cooperation with businesses can make the tax system simpler, more transparent and more efficient.

Sipra also stated that expanding the tax base would promote business activity and foster a culture of compliance with tax rules. He warned that business operators involved in fraudulent actions when issuing electronic receipts would be closely monitored and face strict penalties.

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