In the United Kingdom, ministers are considering changing legislation to require the entertainment industry to better protect women and children from abuse and harassment. The initiative is being discussed following the publication of allegations against television presenter and children’s author David Walliams, as well as the conviction of comedian Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault, The Guardian reports.

Meeting with industry representatives

Next week, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is expected to hold a meeting with leaders of the television, film and publishing industries. Representatives of the sports sector may also be involved in the discussion.

The government primarily expects the industries to voluntarily strengthen safeguards against abuse and harassment, as well as mechanisms that encourage reporting violations. If ministers consider such steps insufficient, the authorities may resort to legislative changes. One possible measure mentioned is mandatory membership for companies in the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, which handles cases of bullying and harassment through confidential reports.

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Statements on court injunctions

An investigation by The Guardian and ITV News included allegations that Walliams used his status and influence to pressure young women into sex. Walliams, 55, denies any wrongdoing. The report was published after a court rejected his attempt to prevent its publication.

Justice Minister Alex Norris said there was significant concern about powerful men potentially using legal mechanisms to silence women making allegations, including court injunctions and non-disclosure agreements. Former minister for tackling violence against women and girls Jess Phillips said that many people in the country remain forced into silence because of such legal restrictions.

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