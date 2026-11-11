The Czech government plans to abolish all mandatory rules concerning the nutritional value of meals prepared in school cafeterias. Radio Prague International reported on these plans, citing Novinky.cz.

Standards to remain recommendations

Under the government’s plan, schools will not be required to comply with any nutrition standards. Education Minister Robert Plaga said on Wednesday that nutrition standards established by a government decree would remain non-binding recommendations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Experts’ criticism

Nutrition experts criticized the planned move. For years, they had been developing a healthier version of the school nutrition rules, which was due to take effect in September next year.

According to Novinky.cz, this was a sudden decision by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. The outlet reported that the government plans to abolish all mandatory rules regulating meals in school cafeterias.

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