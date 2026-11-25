The Czech government has agreed to reduce unemployment benefits while deciding to maintain the current level of payments for people undergoing retraining. The authorities also softened the proposed changes for people over the age of 52 and for parents, Radio Prague International reports.

New benefit rates

According to the proposal, during the first two months of unemployment, payments are to decrease from 80% to 65% of previous earnings or the assessment base. Over the following two months, benefits will remain at the current level of 50%, and after that they will amount to 40%.

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Ministry’s position

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Aleš Juchelka, who represents the ANO party, said that the amendment to the government bill is a compromise between responsible spending and the needs of people who find it more difficult to get a job. According to him, the government seeks to combine a responsible approach to expenditure with support for those facing greater difficulties in finding employment. The Czech Chamber of Deputies is to consider the changes to the unemployment benefit system on Thursday.

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