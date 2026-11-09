The Czech government has approved the creation of a new council to coordinate national policy in the field of artificial intelligence. The council will be chaired by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and will include government officials, researchers and business representatives.

Coordination of AI policy

As Radio Prague International reports, according to Babiš, the initiative aims to strengthen the Czech Republic’s competitiveness and address security issues related to artificial intelligence.

The council’s priorities include introducing artificial intelligence into public administration, supporting businesses and implementing the national AI strategy. The new body will coordinate state policy in this area.

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Oversight and technology testing

The government also approved legislation defining oversight powers and a regulatory framework for testing new artificial intelligence technologies. The Czech Telecommunications Office will become the main supervisory body.

The government’s decision covers the coordination of AI policy, implementation of the national strategy and the establishment of rules for overseeing the testing of new technologies.

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