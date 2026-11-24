The Czech government has approved the country’s participation in the second phase of the European Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program. Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna announced this on Tuesday, Radio Prague International reported.

Program financing

SAFE is a European defense lending program that provides loans for the procurement of military equipment. The government approved Czechia’s participation in the next round of the program after the country decided to use this mechanism in the first round.

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According to Zůna, Czechia expects to secure somewhat more funds in the second round than in the first. During the first round, the country decided to take out a loan of approximately 50 billion Czech crowns.

Areas of expenditure

The funds are planned to be used primarily to build up a heavy brigade and strengthen air defense. The financing is also to be directed toward the procurement of radars, ammunition, and drones. The minister named these areas as the main uses for the loan funds.

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