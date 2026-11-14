In Chile, the government has submitted to Congress a bill intended to cancel the planned increase in fuel prices. This came after freight transport unions blocked two major highways, demanding that the authorities respond to the high cost of fuel and operating expenses.

As NPR reports, the strike ended on Friday after government concessions. Congress is expected to approve the bill this month, but public dissatisfaction with the high cost of living continues.

Protests over prices and government policy

In July, the government of President José Antonio Kast did not use an anti-inflation mechanism available to the state that could have mitigated the rise in fuel prices. NPR links this increase in prices to the war by the United States and Israel against Iran. After prices rose sharply, motorists lined up at gas stations and protests began across the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Santiago, participants in the demonstrations also spoke out against government policy in education, science, culture, the environment and human rights. Police blocked streets and used water cannons to disperse protesters.

President's approval rating and budget cuts

Additional outrage was sparked by information about decrees that reduced the sentences of 56 prisoners. According to NPR, their crimes included child rape and human rights violations during the dictatorship. Kast acknowledged that this was a mistake but supported the undersecretary who signed the decrees.

The president's approval rating, after eight months in office, stands at 24%. His budget proposal, which is being considered by Congress, provides for cuts in spending on education, culture, science and a number of social programs.

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