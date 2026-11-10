In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the largest number of new reports of Ebola cases is coming from North Kivu province, Health Minister Roger Kamba said at a government meeting on November 6. The Rio Times reports.

Ituri remains the province with the largest cumulative number of cases since the outbreak was declared on May 15: it accounts for 70% of all reported cases. At the same time, according to the DR Congo government, 37.1% of new cases were recorded in Ituri. The statement does not specify the period for which this figure was calculated.

World Health Organization data

As of November 3, the World Health Organization had recorded 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths in eight provinces of the DR Congo. The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, one of the Ebola virus species. The WHO also reports 2,881 recoveries, matching government figures.

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In the 21 days leading up to November 3, the WHO recorded 1,463 new confirmed cases: 710 in Ituri and 640 in North Kivu. This may indicate that the shift in the active hotspot is recent. Transmission generally remains high: during this period, cases were detected in 51 of 67 health zones.

Attacks complicate the work of medical staff

North Kivu is a province bordering Rwanda and Uganda where armed groups operate. Police in the city of Beni said that on the night of November 7, armed individuals tried to set fire to an Ebola treatment center run by Médecins Sans Frontières. According to police, bottles of gasoline were found at the site.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on November 7 that attacks on medical facilities in North Kivu were undermining efforts to contain the outbreak. At the same time, the DR Congo government reported that no new cases had been recorded for at least 21 days in 25 of the 58 affected health zones.

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