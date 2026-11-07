In Berlin, Yemen’s government called on Germany and European partners to provide urgent political and economic support to counter the Houthis, restore state institutions, and protect international shipping. Asharq Al-Awsat reports on a series of meetings between Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Afrah Al-Zouba, and German officials, lawmakers, diplomats, and experts.

Meetings in Berlin

At a roundtable held by the Körber Foundation as part of the Berlin Political Breakfast, Al-Zouba said that international tolerance of Houthi violations had, in her view, enabled the group to expand its destabilizing activities beyond Yemen. She linked the current escalation to the Houthis’ armed takeover of the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and pointed to the threat to shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

During another discussion organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the minister said that the Houthi threat extends to regional security and international shipping. She also claimed that the group coordinates its actions with terrorist groups in the Horn of Africa, including the Somali group Al-Shabaab.

Al-Zouba linked the Houthis’ rejection of peace efforts and attempts to establish control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to the launch of Operation Fajr Yemen. According to her, the operation is intended to restore state institutions and protect maritime routes of international trade.

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Maritime security and the situation in Taiz

The minister called on Germany and European partners to support the Yemeni coast guard and maritime border surveillance systems. According to her, this could strengthen efforts to counter the smuggling of Iranian weapons and military technology to the Houthis.

The humanitarian situation in Taiz was a separate topic of the talks. Al-Zouba said that access to food, medicine, and other essential goods entering the city was being restricted, medical facilities were being closed, and the evacuation of patients and wounded civilians through safe corridors was being obstructed. She described such actions as collective punishment of the civilian population.

At a meeting with the chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Armin Laschet, the minister also spoke about the work of Yemen’s internationally recognized government from the temporary capital, Aden. According to Yemeni state media, Laschet expressed concern over Houthi human rights violations, including the recruitment of children, and stressed that attacks on shipping in the Red Sea threaten the economic security of EU countries and the world.

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