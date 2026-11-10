The Estonian government has approved a bill amending the Medicines Act which, among other things, would allow pharmacies to install vending machines dispensing prescription and over-the-counter medicines around the clock. The bill must still be considered by the country’s parliament, the Riigikogu.

As ERR News reports, only three pharmacies in Estonia are currently open 24 hours a day. Mari Amos, an adviser on healthcare organization at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said that because people cannot buy medicines in the evening, those with minor health problems may travel to Tallinn or Tartu or go to emergency departments.

Consultation via video link

Under the proposed rules, a consultation with a pharmacist would be mandatory before purchasing medicines through a pharmacy vending machine. It would be provided via video link at any time of day. According to Amos, an employee would remotely serve one or several such machines.

The draft also provides for restrictions on operators. One pharmacy operator would be able to install no more than 10 machines. In settlements with fewer than 4,000 residents, a machine must be located at least one kilometer from a pharmacy operated by another operator.

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Concerns of rural pharmacies

Li Rootslaane, head of the Estonian Association of Pharmacist-Owned Pharmacies, warned that the machines could worsen the problems of small pharmacies in rural areas. She stressed that pharmacists not only sell medicines, but also provide vaccinations, measure health indicators and distribute tests for at-home cervical cancer screening.

Rootslaane believes that the closure of a small pharmacy due to competition from a machine could leave a community without pharmacy services if the machine itself later proves unprofitable. At the same time, she noted that in large cities such devices could extend pharmacy opening hours into the evening.

The Ministry of Social Affairs does not consider the machines to be the main threat to rural pharmacies, as their viability depends primarily on the number of regular customers. The ministry also pointed to the significant costs of installing the equipment. If the law is adopted, the provisions on pharmacy vending machines will enter into force on March 1, 2027.

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