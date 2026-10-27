The Japanese government has approved a regulation setting out requirements for granting prefectures second-capital status in the event of a large-scale natural disaster in the Kanto region. The initiative is also intended to reduce the excessive concentration of population and resources in Tokyo, The Japan Times reports.

Of Japan’s 47 prefectures, only Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka currently meet the established criteria. All four are preparing to submit their proposals to the central government.

Requirements for applicants

A candidate prefecture must meet several conditions. In particular, it must have a city hosting at least 14 regional offices of central ministries and government agencies. The population of such a city must account for at least 1.2% of Japan’s population, while the prefecture’s economy must generate no less than 2.1% of the national gross domestic product.

The candidate must also have a city with a ward system similar to Tokyo’s, or an agreement between the prefectural and municipal authorities on cooperation regarding the second-capital concept. It must also be located outside an area that may be officially designated for an emergency response to a major earthquake beneath the capital, and outside the Mount Fuji volcanic hazard warning zone.

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Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that these requirements are based on available statistics, numerical indicators and parliamentary debates. According to him, they were not designed for any specific prefecture.

Government plans

Legislation related to the project is due to take effect at the end of the week. A headquarters to promote the second-capital project will be established and headed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Within a year, the government plans to prepare a basic policy defining the functions of such centers.

Internal Affairs Minister Hisayuki Fujii said that the project aims to create a backup system for the capital’s central functions during major disasters, ease the concentration of people and resources in Tokyo, and form a multipolar decentralized economic zone.

At the same time, the government has not yet determined which central bodies may be relocated to the selected prefectures, how costs will be shared between central and local authorities, or when a final decision on the locations of the second capital will be made.

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