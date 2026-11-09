On Monday, the Italian government approved a decree intended to reduce electricity and gas bills for Italians. The decision was made amid rising energy prices, ANSA English reports.

Average cost reduction

Italian Minister for the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said that from January, the measures envisaged by the decree will provide an average cost reduction of around 15 euros per megawatt-hour.

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He clarified that this refers to an average indicator of cost reduction expected to result from the measures in the decree on energy bills.

Support for consumers and businesses

In a press release, Pichetto Fratin called the decree the first concrete step to support the country, its consumers, and the productive sector. According to him, the decision should help households and businesses during a period of high energy prices.

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