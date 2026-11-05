Italy’s Cabinet of Ministers decided on Thursday to challenge the law adopted in Veneto that defines the procedures and timeframes for providing regional healthcare assistance in cases of medically assisted suicide, ANSA reports.

Veneto law

According to the agency, Veneto became the first region governed by the centre-right to approve a law on medically assisted suicide. The region is led by League party governor Alberto Stefani.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Position of League representatives

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini, according to the agency, took part neither in the discussion of the issue nor in the Cabinet of Ministers’ vote.

Minister for Regional Affairs Roberto Calderoli, who is also a League member, opposed the challenge. He believes that the law is purely organizational in nature, sets guidelines for regional healthcare assistance, and complies with existing laws.

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