In Italy, schools have been instructed not to carry out an immediate evacuation after receiving emails with bomb threats if there are no specific grounds to believe the danger is real. This was reported by ANSA English, citing sources in the office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The decision must be made by the prefect

Under the new government instructions, the decision on evacuation must be made by the local prefect if there are specific and well-founded reasons for concern. If there are no such grounds, the educational process must continue.

On Wednesday, around 6,000 schools received an email containing a false bomb threat. At many institutions, students were temporarily evacuated. On Thursday, a new wave of such messages was sent to schools in different parts of the country, and in some cases students again left the buildings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The circular was issued after the evacuations

Sources in Meloni's office noted that schools that evacuated students on Thursday did so before receiving the government circular containing the new instructions.

These threats came after cyberattacks on cooling systems in supermarkets last week, as well as false bomb reports on flights in different parts of Europe, including Italy. Personal data of officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, were also published on the dark web.

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