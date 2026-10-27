In Nigeria’s Katsina State, the government said it had invested more than ₦4 billion in the renovation, modernisation and equipping of the Youth Craft Village vocational centre. At the institution’s second graduation ceremony, held at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina city, 1,662 trainees completed their training and received starter equipment to launch their own businesses, Premium Times reports.

Investments and graduates

Governor Dikko Radda reported the investment. According to him, the funds were allocated to reconstructing the institution, upgrading infrastructure and purchasing modern machines and tools.

At the same time, the government did not provide a breakdown of the expenditure, specify the period during which the funding was made, or disclose the cost of the equipment handed over to the graduates.

The number of graduates increased from 648 people at the first ceremony to 1,662, or approximately 156%. The trainees were taught more than 15 trades, including sewing, welding and metal fabrication, carpentry, electrical installation, information and communication technologies, catering, cosmetology, plumbing and car repair.

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Plans to expand training

Radda urged the graduates to use the equipment provided to establish businesses and employ other people. He also announced plans to open additional vocational training centres in all 34 administrative districts of the state and train more than 5,000 young people before the end of his term.

The governor also said that the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency had supported more than 60,000 beneficiaries through various business development programmes. However, the period of this support and its details were not specified.

Former governor Ibrahim Shema, under whose tenure the Youth Craft Village was established, said that the institution was initially intended to provide young people, particularly from rural communities, with practical skills. The centre’s coordinator, Kabir Soro, linked the increase in the number of graduates to the expansion of the institution.

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