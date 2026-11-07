On November 6, 2026, the Liberian government submitted to parliament a draft state budget for 2027 totaling $1.538 billion. This is approximately 23% more than the $1.25 billion that the House of Representatives initially approved for 2026, The Rio Times reports.

Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan delivered the document, together with President Joseph Boakai's budget message, to House of Representatives Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon. The draft will next be reviewed by committees and both chambers of Liberia's parliament. The country's fiscal year begins on January 1, so lawmakers must approve the budget by that date.

Spending on healthcare and education

The draft allocates $135.8 million for healthcare, compared with $110.9 million in 2026. The funds are planned to be used, among other things, for staffing and equipping New Redemption Hospital, as well as purchasing dialysis and other equipment for the John F. Kennedy Medical Center. $5.3 million is allocated for this purpose.

The education sector is to receive $163.5 million, which is 13.9% more than the $143.6 million in 2026. This amount includes $7 million to continue renovations at the University of Liberia and fund new minimum wage rates for public school teachers.

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Salaries, pensions and security

If the budget is approved, teachers with master's degrees will receive at least $650 per month, while those with bachelor's degrees will receive at least $400. A minimum of $240 has been set for educators with an associate degree or a Certificate B, and $200 for those with a Certificate C.

The pay changes will affect more than 17,000 people, including about 13,000 current public-sector employees and around 4,350 newly recruited employees and volunteers. The draft also provides funding to recruit 1,400 people: 800 into the Armed Forces of Liberia and 600 into the National Police.

The government reported nearly $60 million in arrears to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation, NASSCORP, for unpaid employer contributions. Starting in 2027, the authorities plan to pay the full 6% contribution for civil servants and repay the accumulated debt under an amortization schedule.

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