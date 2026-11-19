In Germany, the federal government and Italian bank UniCredit have agreed on terms for the takeover of Commerzbank. After talks with UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil told Reuters this, Tagesschau reports.

Assurances for the bank and employees

According to Klingbeil, UniCredit provided clear assurances regarding the bank’s presence in Germany and respect for employees’ rights. Commerzbank is to remain a listed joint-stock company headquartered in Frankfurt and expand its work with medium-sized businesses.

The minister did not specify whether the federal government would sell its 13.3% stake in Commerzbank or when this might happen.

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Transition on the supervisory board

The parties also reached an agreement on an orderly transition on Commerzbank’s supervisory board. UniCredit will propose two independent members who know the German market and the bank itself well.

In return, the federal government is abandoning its demand to appoint two of its representatives to the supervisory board. Earlier, supervisory authorities of the European Central Bank gave their consent, after which few obstacles remained for UniCredit to acquire a controlling stake in Commerzbank.

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