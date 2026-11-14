The German federal government has approved a bill on reforming parental allowance. The changes are planned for November 2027 and are intended to encourage parents to share the period of receiving benefits more evenly, Der Spiegel reports. The bill is next to be considered by the Bundestag.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, last year women planned to receive parental allowance for an average of 14.9 months, while men planned to receive it for 3.8 months. A federal government spokesperson said the reform is intended to make the system more partnership-oriented, attractive and simple.

New calculation of benefits

The entitlement to 14 months of basic parental allowance will remain if each parent receives it for at least four months. They will be able to divide the remaining six months between themselves flexibly. Single parents will continue to be entitled to benefits for 14 months.

During the first four months in which each parent receives the allowance, the payment is to amount to 80% of net income before the child's birth. For each subsequent month, 50% is envisaged. Currently, the basic allowance usually amounts to around 65% of net income for each month. Christmas bonuses and other additional payments are also planned to be taken into account when calculating net income.

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Minimum amount and simultaneous payments

The minimum parental allowance is proposed to be increased from €300 to €320, and the maximum from €1,800 to €1,900. The ministry believes that the new procedure will make active parental participation in the early family phase more financially attractive.

Both parents are also planned to again be allowed to receive the allowance simultaneously without restrictions, including together during the first four months. Following the previous reform, they could receive the basic allowance simultaneously for only one month during the first year of the child's life. In addition, the supplement for families with other children in the household is planned to be paid for longer, while administrative procedures are to be shortened.

Schleswig-Holstein Social Affairs Minister Aminata Touré of the Green Party criticized the reform. According to her, reducing the payment to 50% of net income after eight months will create a noticeable gap in the family budget, while raising the minimum and maximum amounts will not compensate for inflation since this allowance was introduced.

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