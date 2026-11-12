In Germany, Labour Minister Alexander Schweitzer presented the first draft of a labour law reform. The document provides for expanded opportunities to conclude fixed-term employment contracts without stating reasons, limited protection against dismissal for high-income employees, and new rules for work on Sundays and public holidays, Tagesschau reports.

Fixed-term contracts and dismissals

According to the draft, employers will be able to conclude fixed-term contracts without justification for employment until 31 December 2030. The total duration of such contracts may be up to four years, and they are proposed to be allowed to be extended no more than six times. The ministry explained that the temporary nature of the provision is linked to an economically difficult period, although fixed-term employment creates uncertainty for employees.

A separate provision concerns employees with an annual gross income of about €180,000. Employers will be able to dismiss such employees with severance pay. According to wage monitoring by the Institute for Employment Research, this could affect about 0.27% of employed people. A similar mechanism already applies to managerial employees. After the law enters into force, a transition period of 15 months is proposed.

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Sunday work and employee representation

The draft provides for simplifying the operation of public libraries on Sundays and public holidays: staff may be employed for up to six hours. For bakeries and confectioneries, the permitted working time on such days is planned to be expanded, including for the production and delivery of goods that will be sold on the same day.

The document also provides for strengthening employee representation on the supervisory boards of certain large companies registered as European Companies. The government wants to simplify procedures under which trade unions and works councils can initiate the establishment of mandatory employee participation on supervisory boards. The federal government notes that five out of six large such companies currently do not have parity representation on supervisory boards, and this concerns 480,000 employees.

The draft still has to be considered by the government. It may be approved by the Cabinet and the Bundestag in December, and the changes are planned to be introduced at the beginning of 2027.

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