German government considers buying a third of Urenco — Der Spiegel

The German federal government is reportedly considering acquiring a third of nuclear fuel producer Urenco for geostrategic reasons. Der Spiegel reports, citing Welt and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Urenco ownership structure

The United Kingdom and the Netherlands currently each own one-third of Urenco’s shares. Another third is jointly owned by energy groups E.on and RWE. According to the publications, the German government may acquire the stake held by these companies.

The federal government and the groups declined to comment on the reports. At the same time, RWE has repeatedly stated its interest in selling its minority stake. E.on CEO Leonhard Birnbaum said that the group could consider a sale only with the consent of the federal government.

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Budget funds and the nuclear sector

During discussions of Germany’s 2027 budget, a new expenditure item became known: €4 billion for the acquisition and holding of stakes in energy-sector companies. The federal government did not specify what exactly these funds are intended for.

Welt, citing unnamed sources, reported that E.on and RWE may exit Urenco for two reasons. Following Germany’s withdrawal from nuclear power, this investment has, according to the publication, lost strategic importance for the groups. In addition, Urenco, which had previously focused on civilian nuclear energy, is increasingly active in the military nuclear sector at the request primarily of the United Kingdom.

After the information emerged, E.on shares rose by 1.5% on Friday and were among the top gainers in the DAX index. RWE securities gained 0.3%.

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