The German federal government has approved a reform of custody and child contact law intended to strengthen children’s protection in cases of domestic violence between parents. The bill provides that a father or mother who has committed violence against the other parent may be prohibited from having contact with the child.

Tagesschau reports on the government’s decision. The possibility of restricting such contact already exists in part, but the new reform is intended to establish clearer rules on when family courts may impose this ban.

Criteria for family courts

German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig said that children also suffer when one parent commits violence against the other. According to her, family courts must take domestic violence into account under strict criteria when making decisions on custody and the right to contact with a child.

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Contact with a child is also planned to be prohibited in cases where there is a threat to the life, freedom or sexual self-determination of one of the parents.

More rights for children aged 14 and over

The reform provides for expanding the right of children aged 14 and over to influence decisions on contact with grandparents, brothers and sisters. Separate changes will concern parents who live separately: each of them will be able to make everyday decisions independently during their period of caring for the child, including whether the child should stay home due to illness or go to school.

Hubig called the initiative the largest reform of family law in decades. The bill must still be considered by the Bundestag; it is expected to be placed on the agenda next year.

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