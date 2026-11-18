In Germany, the federal government has approved a bill on changes to labor legislation which, among other things, simplifies the conclusion of fixed-term employment contracts. Workers hired by December 31, 2030, are proposed to be allowed to be employed without justification for the fixed term of the contract for up to four years instead of the current two, Tagesschau reports.

Within this four-year period, a contract could be extended up to six times — twice as many as current rules allow. The bill also provides for the possibility of repeated fixed-term employment with the same employer and simplified formal requirements for such agreements. According to the outlet, the changes could primarily affect people starting their careers, as fixed-term contracts are often concluded for them.

Protection against dismissal

The document also proposes limiting protection against dismissal for employees with annual incomes of approximately €180,000 or more. For them, as is already provided for executive employees, it should be sufficient upon dismissal to pay compensation without stating reasons. If an employee challenges the dismissal, the amount of compensation may be determined by a labor court. This provision is to enter into force 12 months after the law takes effect.

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Sunday work and employee participation

The bill provides that libraries will be able to employ staff on Sundays and public holidays for up to six hours. Bakeries and confectioneries are also planned to be allowed to employ workers for longer on these days.

At the same time, the government proposes strengthening employee participation in the management of large companies established as European Companies. The initiative is aimed at limiting opportunities to circumvent rules on equal employee representation. According to the government, five out of six large such companies do not have equal representation, and the changes concern 480,000 employees. Labor Minister Alexander Schweitzer said the initiative should help preserve jobs, facilitate new hiring, and support companies amid economic challenges. The bill will be submitted to the Bundestag for consideration; it is planned to take effect at the beginning of 2027. Approval by the Bundesrat is not required.

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