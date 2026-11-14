The German government is cutting funding for several freight transport programs. The budget decisions have drawn criticism from the rail freight sector and concern at DB Cargo, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn.

Support cuts

As Der Spiegel reports, the government is implementing planned funding cuts under several freight transport programs. Earlier calls not to reduce support went unanswered.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Industry reaction

Representatives of the rail freight industry have sharply criticized the budget decisions. DB Cargo, which operates in rail freight transport, has reacted particularly strongly. According to the publication, the company faces a split.

The focus of criticism is the government’s decision to reduce funding for the programs despite the industry’s appeals to preserve support. Der Spiegel notes that these budget decisions create an additional burden for the rail sector and DB Cargo.

Read us on