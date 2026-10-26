The government of the Australian state of New South Wales has pledged, if re-elected next year, to allocate A$6.8 billion to modernise the South Coast rail line. The plan provides for electrifying the section between Kiama and Bomaderry, which is expected to allow passengers to travel from Sydney to Nowra without changing to a diesel train.

The project also includes the construction of additional tracks and passing loops between Wollongong and Kiama. On the section between Hurstville and Sutherland, the tracks are planned to be doubled to separate passenger and freight services, ABC News Australia reports.

Implementation timeline

Planning work is due to begin in 2027, while construction is expected to be completed in the mid- or late 2030s. Before the main phase of the project begins, the plan includes A$621 million for upgrades to power supply and signalling systems, flood and landslide mitigation measures on certain sections, as well as stronger bushfire protection.

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After the timetable update was cancelled

The announcement was made two days after the state government cancelled a timetable update planned for November. It would have provided more frequent train services on the T4 and South Coast lines, but passengers opposed it because of longer travel times and the loss of an airport connection via Wolli Creek station.

Illawarra regional minister Ryan Park said demand for travel on this line is expected to grow by almost 30% by 2041. According to him, the upgrade is intended to provide more frequent train services, reduce travel times and improve the reliability of the connection. The government is not considering any other changes in the near term to the T4 and South Coast lines.

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