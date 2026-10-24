The government of the Australian state of New South Wales has cancelled major changes to train timetables in Sydney and the Illawarra region that were due to take effect on 15 November. The decision concerns the T4, T8 and South Coast lines and was made after passengers and local MPs raised concerns about the proposed changes, ABC News reports.

What the new timetable provided for

Last week, state authorities announced plans to increase service frequency on the three lines and the capacity of the rail network in southern Sydney and along the South Coast. At the same time, under the new timetable some journeys could have taken longer, causing dissatisfaction among passengers.

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The current timetable will remain

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the government had listened to passengers and local parliamentarians and would therefore not implement the changes. He confirmed that the current timetable would remain in force. According to him, the priority is to improve the reliability of the railway, which passengers can rely on.

Transport Minister John Graham said that following passenger feedback, the government decided to focus first on the reliability of the existing network. According to him, authorities will continue discussions with communities about possible future improvements to transport connections.

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