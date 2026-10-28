The government of the Australian state of New South Wales has decided to abandon a requirement for cafés to offer cups and glasses instead of disposable cups to customers consuming drinks on the premises. It also plans to repeal a provision under which businesses would have had to join a reusable cup scheme or could face a fine of up to $110,000.

As The Guardian reports, the Labor government changed its position a week after the state parliament passed the legislation. The decision was preceded by criticism from small businesses and News Corp Australia.

Which requirements will be repealed

The repealed provisions were due to take effect in 2028. They stipulated that cafés would have to offer cups or glasses to visitors who remain at the establishment. The reform was part of the government's plan to reduce plastic waste amid projections that Sydney's landfill capacity will be exhausted by 2030.

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State Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the authorities would repeal the provisions on cups and the possible fine, noting that small businesses are under pressure. She also asked the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority to publish a regulatory intention statement to confirm that the government would not proceed with these changes.

What will remain in force

Separate environmental requirements will remain in place. Businesses must accept customers' own reusable cups if they are clean. The provision requiring single-use takeaway drink cups to be recyclable from 2028 will also remain.

Formally, the legislation will be repealed only after the state election scheduled for March 2027. Two sitting weeks remain before parliament is dissolved.

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