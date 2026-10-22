In Pakistan, the government and the Jamaat-e-Islami party are set to hold talks on Friday over the demand to abolish the fuel levy. Representatives of the sides also plan to agree on a schedule for a possible meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and party emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Dawn reports.

Talks in Islamabad

According to a Jamaat-e-Islami statement, a meeting of the negotiating committees is to take place at Punjab House in Islamabad. It was scheduled after a telephone conversation between the party’s deputy emir, Liaqat Baloch, and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who, according to the party, heads the government’s negotiating group.

For more than two months, the party has demanded that the federal government abolish a levy of 114 Pakistani rupees per litre of petrol and 100 rupees per litre of diesel fuel. Jamaat-e-Islami links the sharp rise in fuel prices to conflicts in the Middle East that have continued since March.

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Protests will continue

Despite the planned talks, Baloch confirmed the party’s intention to hold peaceful protests in district administrative centres across the country. According to him, Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its protest campaign in parallel with dialogue with the authorities.

Baloch also said that reducing the fuel levy and payments to independent power producers could ease pressure on households, farmers, industry, trade and small businesses. He warned that if the government does not meet the party’s demand, it will continue its planned march from Multan.

On September 20, Jamaat-e-Islami began a protest march to Islamabad, and on September 22 postponed it at the request of Shehbaz Sharif. At that time, according to the party leader, the prime minister assured its representatives that a meeting would be held to discuss these issues.

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