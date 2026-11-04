In Pakistan, the government has approached the opposition with a proposal to delegate representatives to a parliamentary committee on electoral reform. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry asked PTI chief whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar to submit the names of opposition lawmakers, Dawn reports.

The proposed parliamentary committee is to work on making the electoral process fair, transparent and acceptable to all sides. According to Chaudhry, the initiative belongs to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, rather than the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is part of the ruling coalition.

Opposition’s position

Amir Dogar confirmed that he had received a call from the minister. He said the opposition would discuss the invitation at a meeting, while the decision would be announced by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The PTI representative described participation in the committee as difficult under the current circumstances. He referred to the imposition of emergency rule and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the possible detention of the province’s chief minister, and the arrests of more than ten PTI leaders. Dogar also said that PTI’s mandate had allegedly been stolen in the most recent general election and demanded equal representation for the government and opposition on the committee.

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PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, meanwhile, told journalists that the opposition would not object to the formation of the committee if the dialogue was conducted sincerely.

Allocation of seats and appointment of commissioner

Under the proposed formula, one seat on the committee would be allocated for every 16 members of the National Assembly. Chaudhry said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would have nine representatives, the PPP five, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) one. PML-N plans to allocate one seat each from its quota to smaller allies, including the Balochistan Awami Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia.

Chaudhry urged the opposition to take part in the work, noting that the committee could become a platform for consultations on appointing a new chief election commissioner. PPP representative Naveed Qamar placed responsibility for the delay in this appointment on the opposition. He stated that the current head of the Election Commission, Sikandar Sultan Raja, would remain in office until a successor is appointed in accordance with the 26th constitutional amendment.

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