In Pakistan, the government of Punjab province has backed Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement about a possible broader political conspiracy aimed at discrediting the government of provincial chief minister Maryam Nawaz. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said this in a response to The Express Tribune.

Asif expressed suspicion that criticism of the Punjab government over alleged corruption, despite the prevalence of this problem across the country, could be preparation for a future political scheme. According to him, certain individuals, including businesspeople, are trying to create an alternative political arrangement by discrediting the current authorities in the country’s most populous province.

Dispute after minister’s interview

The political dispute began after an interview with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain on November 2. He said that complaints about corruption in Punjab were widespread and that a disproportionately large part of the province’s development budget was being spent in Lahore, the stronghold city of the ruling PML-N party.

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On November 3, Maryam Nawaz sent Hussain and a private television channel a defamation notice for 5 billion rupees. She demanded an unconditional apology, a retraction of the statements, and compensation for damages.

PML-Q response

PML-Q spokesperson Ghulam Mustafa Malik dismissed suggestions of a conspiracy against the Punjab government. He said that Hussain had made an ordinary statement and had not made direct accusations against specific individuals, while the authorities had attached excessive importance to his words.

Hussain himself said that he had received the legal notice and would provide a response soon. He also told journalists at the parliament building that he intended to submit a detailed response in court and would stand by his position regarding claims of corruption in Punjab, calling them a personal statement. At the same time, the minister ruled out the possibility of PML-Q leaving the PML-N government.

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