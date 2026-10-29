In Pakistan’s Punjab province, the government has more than 1 million tonnes of wheat in reserve, which it estimates will be enough to meet needs over the next five months. Food Security and Consumer Protection Minister Salma Butt told members of the Punjab Provincial Assembly in Lahore.

As Dawn reports, more than 1.5 million bags of wheat reach Punjab’s markets every day. Butt said that the authorities are monitoring grain stocks and supplies.

Disputes over flour prices

Food stock issues were discussed during the general post-budget debate. Opposition representatives expressed concern over rising flour prices, delays in funding development projects, and the situation of farmers.

Opposition leader Moeen Riaz Qureshi criticized the absence of government representatives and ministers from the chamber, saying that flour had become more expensive and that the authorities allegedly did not care about the population’s problems. The session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Malik Zahir Iqbal Channar, began two hours late.

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Sugarcane and expenditures

Assembly member Sardar Owais Dreshak called for the sugarcane crushing season to begin on time, stressing that delays could affect preparations for the next wheat crop. Salma Butt said the authorities were working to start the season as soon as possible.

The minister also said that the licenses of 90 out of 185 private markets had been cancelled following citizens’ complaints about fraud linked to such markets. Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said that provincial authorities spent 833 billion Pakistani rupees in the first quarter of the 2026–2027 fiscal year, including 589 billion rupees on non-project expenditures. A total of 152 billion rupees was spent on salaries.

The assembly’s legislative work

During the session, five ordinances were introduced in the assembly, including amendments to the Beggary Ordinance and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Ordinance. Members also introduced bills on the printing and recording of the Quran and on theatrical and dramatic performances. By a majority vote, the assembly approved a bill amending the Societies Registration Act.

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