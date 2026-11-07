In Australia, researchers at the Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research accused the Northern Territory government of selectively using statistics to support claims of reduced crime. The Tough On Crime report states that the Country Liberal Party government relied on incomplete and unverified data while presenting its law-and-order measures as successful, ABC News Australia reports.

Concerns about police statistics

After winning the 2024 election, the Country Liberal Party introduced a number of tougher measures, including bail reform, lowering the age of criminal responsibility, and restoring the use of special protective hoods in youth detention facilities.

Last month, Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro said that two years after the introduction of key reforms, bail refusals had increased by 55%, edged-weapon-related offences had fallen by 12%, and courts were handling 300 cases involving offences allegedly committed by children aged 10–11.

The report’s authors said that these claims could not be verified using the available data. They pointed to limitations of the SerPro criminal statistics system, introduced by Northern Territory Police in late 2023: its indicators cannot be reliably compared with data from previous periods, and the publication of information may be delayed by five months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Different sources show a different picture

Report co-author Tetyana Corrales said that selecting different time periods can substantially alter the results of an analysis. As an example, the researchers cited police statistics showing that the number of family and domestic violence-related offences declined between 2024 and 2025, while data on completed court cases showed a notable increase.

In May, the government also reported a 24% reduction in unlawful entries into homes, but did not state that the total number of property offences in the Northern Territory had increased by 5.8%. According to the report, statistics from the courts, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency point to increases in victimisation, imprisonment rates, the number of court cases, and demand for legal assistance after 2024.

Ben Grimes, head of the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency, said the government’s claims could deliberately mislead territory residents. In response, a Northern Territory government spokesperson said that crime and court statistics are publicly available and that record investment in police and tougher law-and-order measures are already beginning to deliver results.

Read us on