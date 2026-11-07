In Poland, a government bill provides for introducing a clear legal basis for charging fees at municipal cemeteries. As Interia reports, a new Article 2a is planned to be added to the law on cemeteries and burials. The draft has already been submitted for consideration by the Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers.

The new provision is intended to explicitly establish that fees will be charged for the use of cemeteries, as well as facilities and public-use equipment located on their premises. The principles for setting tariffs at municipal cemeteries are planned to be linked to Article 4 of the 1996 law on municipal economy, which allows municipal authorities to set prices and fees for municipal services.

Disputes over current tariffs

The authors of the draft indicate that current legislation does not contain an unambiguous basis for setting such fees. Over the past two years, administrative courts have increasingly taken the view that the 1959 law on cemeteries contains an exhaustive list of permitted charges: for burial and for extending the right to a grave for another 20 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As a result of this interpretation, fees for deepening a grave, exhumation, the entry of a hearse or a stoneworking company onto cemetery grounds, as well as for maintaining its infrastructure, have been called into question. Voivodes and courts began invalidating decisions of municipal councils that approved cemetery service tariffs. Local government organizations stated that this creates legal uncertainty for managers of municipal cemeteries and reduces revenue for their maintenance.

Parish cemeteries are not covered by the changes

The proposed changes directly concern municipal cemeteries, which are established and maintained by municipalities. At religious cemeteries, tariffs are set by the manager — in practice, often the parish priest, sometimes after consultations with the parish council. Such fees are established in cemetery regulations and do not require a decision by the municipal council.

If there is no municipal cemetery in a municipality, the manager of a religious cemetery is obliged to bury a person of another faith or a non-believer under the same conditions, including financial ones, as its own parishioners. After review by the Standing Committee, the government draft is to be brought before a meeting of the Council of Ministers and subsequently submitted to the Sejm.

Read us on