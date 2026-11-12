In England and Wales, the government has proposed changing the rules on disclosing criminal convictions for offences committed before the age of 18. Under the plan, people convicted as minors of robbery, violent disorder, supplying drugs to a child, affray or causing bodily harm would no longer have to automatically disclose such convictions to employers for the rest of their lives.

As The Guardian reports, the proposals have been put out for consultation as part of broader changes to the youth justice system. The government aims to reduce the number of children held in custody and strengthen support for people convicted of offences.

Disclosure periods

If a person who committed one of the specified offences before the age of 18 does not receive a custodial sentence, they will have to disclose the conviction for five and a half years. In the case of imprisonment for up to two years, this obligation will apply for 11 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For people sentenced to longer imprisonment, the obligation to inform prospective employers about the conviction will remain lifelong. Justice Minister Jake Richards also proposes reducing the list of offences subject to lifelong disclosure during standard and enhanced DBS checks.

If a fine is imposed for an offence, information about it would not need to be disclosed at all under the government's proposal. Under the current rules, it must be disclosed for six months.

Other changes

The plans also provide for ending the automatic disclosure of any out-of-court disposals and the rule under which a new conviction extends the period until a previous conviction becomes spent if the offence is committed during the rehabilitation period. Campaigners supporting the changes believe they could improve youth employment. Companies, according to the publication, describe criminal records as the second most significant barrier to hiring people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Read us on