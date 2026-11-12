The Sri Lankan government has proposed replacing the current Prevention of Terrorism Act with a new Protection of the State from Terrorism Act. Human rights advocates and lawyers say the draft retains key shortcomings of the previous legislation and could restrict freedom of speech and other civil rights, Deutsche Welle reports.

The administration of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the country needs an effective anti-terrorism law because of the increasingly complex activities of local and international extremist groups. Critics have linked the current law to arbitrary detentions and the torture of detainees for decades.

Human rights advocates' concerns

Activists believe the new draft defines terrorism too broadly, provides for insufficient judicial oversight, and grants broad powers to law enforcement agencies. In particular, the document allows security forces to stop, search, and question people on the basis of “reasonable suspicion,” search premises, and seize items that may be linked to offenses under anti-terrorism legislation.

Lawyer and human rights advocate Visakesa Chandrasekaram said that the definition of terrorism in the draft law is vague, which could lead to violations of people’s fundamental rights. He also noted that the document gives the military police powers, although they are not trained to investigate criminal offenses and protect people’s rights during such investigations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Freedom of speech and the UN position

Lawyer Danushka Silva believes that the proposed law differs little from the current one. According to him, Article 9 could apply even to social media posts and statements because of the broad interpretation of terrorist offenses. People who distribute content deemed to constitute such an offense could face up to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Sri Lankan authorities to bring the draft law into line with international human rights law. The UN said the document contains some additional safeguards compared with previous drafts, but reproduces some of the shortcomings of the old law. Government spokesperson Nalinda Jayatissa rejected the criticism and said the law would not harm civil liberties or press freedom.

On November 12, Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne said that certain provisions of the draft law do not comply with the constitution. The Supreme Court proposed a number of amendments and stated that parliament could pass the law after they are introduced. Parliament has not yet set a date for the vote.

Read us on