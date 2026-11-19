FIFA is in dispute with the UK government and four football associations over tax breaks for the 2035 Women’s World Cup. As The Guardian reports, the organisation has reportedly requested broad tax exemptions for football-related activities, including for itself, commercial and broadcast partners, suppliers and employees.

FIFA’s demands

FIFA is also seeking to exempt ticket sales from value-added tax and waive currency exchange fees. Sales of 4.5 million tickets are expected for the tournament involving 48 national teams. The UK’s bid to host the competition is due to be ratified at an extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich on Monday.

The 2035 World Cup is planned to be hosted by Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England. In its bid evaluation report, FIFA described the UK’s tax and legal framework as a medium-level risk requiring resolution.

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Government’s position

According to the newspaper, government sources said that broad tax exemptions would not be approved due to financial considerations and reluctance to grant concessions to FIFA, whose cash reserves exceed $4 billion. Talks between FIFA, the UK Treasury and the football associations will continue after the bid is ratified. At the same time, individual exemptions may be agreed.

A Football Association spokesperson said that organisers had provided all guarantees possible within the law and had openly disclosed deviations from FIFA’s requirements. According to the spokesperson, this approach is consistent with the practice of preparing other major sporting events in the UK, including the 2012 London Olympics and Euro 2028.

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