The Sudanese government has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of executing Sudanese army personnel in the southeastern Blue Nile state. The authorities called on international organizations to urgently protect detainees who, according to its information, remain in captivity.

Government statement

As Anadolu Agency reports, the government statement was distributed by the state-run SUNA agency. Sudanese authorities condemned the reported killings and executions of army personnel without providing further details.

In the statement, the government described the killing of prisoners as a grave violation of the right to life and a flagrant breach of international humanitarian law. The authorities also stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Appeal to international organizations

Sudan appealed to the UN, the UN Human Rights Council, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other regional and international bodies. The government urged them to take urgent measures to protect those who remain in captivity and to support the immediate prosecution of those responsible.

Sudanese authorities stated that silence regarding the killing of prisoners and violations of international humanitarian law could encourage the RSF to commit further crimes and endanger other lives. The RSF did not immediately comment on these accusations.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF began in 2023 due to disagreements over the integration of military structures. According to UN and international organization estimates, tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war, while about 13 million have been forced to leave their homes.

Read us on