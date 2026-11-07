Taiwan’s government has approved the activation of the NT$500 billion, or US$15.26 billion, National Stabilization Fund to support the local stock market amid significant volatility and international political and economic uncertainty. As Taipei Times reports, the fund’s steering committee will be able to intervene in trading to support Taiwanese shares.

The fund is expected to be activated next week, marking the 10th time it has intervened in the stock market. Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance said the decision was made due to the prolonged sell-off of shares by foreign institutional investors and a significant decline in market confidence.

Short-selling restrictions

Taiwan’s financial regulator also announced temporary restrictions on short selling of shares, which will take effect on Monday. The limit on intraday securities lending for short sales will be reduced from 30% to 3% of the average daily trading volume of the respective stock over the previous 30 trading sessions.

In addition, the cash collateral requirement for borrowing securities will be raised from 90% to 130% of the value of the shares. The regulator also urged listed companies to repurchase their own shares on the open market to restore investor confidence.

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Decline of the TAIEX index

During the morning session, the TAIEX index fell by 3,737.67 points, marking the largest intraday drop in its history. Losses later narrowed, but trading ended down 1,873.08 points at 39,701.64. This was the index’s fourth-largest one-day decline in points.

The market declined amid growing concerns over a possible slowdown in investment in artificial intelligence data centers. Over the week, the TAIEX lost 5,510 points, or 12.19%, and fell by 10,267.28 points, or 20.55%, from its yearly high of 49,968.92 recorded on October 6, entering bear market territory.

Premier Cho Jung-tai said he had instructed financial regulators to closely monitor the market situation and respond flexibly to changes. The Ministry of Finance noted that the TAIEX’s weekly decline of 12.19% was surpassed only by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s 15.7% drop.

Last month, foreign institutional investors’ net sales of Taiwanese shares amounted to NT$994.316 billion, a record for a single month. This month, as of yesterday, net sales had reached another NT$524.4 billion.

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