The Tasmanian government in Australia is considering keeping free travel on the state's public transport for an indefinite period. Buses and ferries in Tasmania are currently free until July 2027, ABC News reports.

Assessment of costs and passenger numbers

In March, state authorities introduced free travel for three months due to high fuel prices. The measure was subsequently extended until July 2027 in the budget, with the cost of the extension estimated at A$24 million.

Transport Minister Kerry Vincent confirmed that the government is determining whether it can continue funding free transport. According to him, the increase in passenger numbers has been “fantastic”. Authorities must compare the costs of operating the Metro operator and public bus routes across the state with the effect of people switching from cars to public transport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Electronic ticket project suspended

While the options are being analysed, the government has suspended the project for a new electronic ticketing system being developed by Cubic. According to Building Tasmania, the contract is worth A$27.7 million, of which A$11.9 million has already been paid.

Last year's annual report stated that the integrated ticketing system would cost A$65 million, but the government later said that figure was the result of human error. Vincent was unable to say what consequences withdrawing from the contract could have for the authorities. The government may also introduce a passenger-counting system, even if travel remains free, to assess demand.

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