The Thai government has approved the schedule for the first parliamentary no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and members of his cabinet. The debate will take place from December 7 to 11, last four days, and the confidence vote is scheduled for December 11, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing government spokesperson Ekkapob Pienpises.

Opposition accusations

Opposition parties have filed a motion against 18 ministers from the ruling Bhumjaithai Party, including Anutin himself. In it, the opposition alleges possible irregularities during elections to the upper house of parliament, corruption in examinations for local government bodies, as well as improper management of the economy and the situation during recent floods.

The Bhumjaithai Party rejected the allegations and said it was ready for parliamentary scrutiny. The opposition may submit a no-confidence motion only once a year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Balance of power in parliament

Anutin's coalition, which came to power after Bhumjaithai's major victory in the February elections, holds 292 seats in the 499-member House of Representatives. The opposition holds 207 seats. Removing the prime minister or a minister requires the support of more than half of the chamber's members.

Rangsit University political scientist Wanwichit Boonprong believes Anutin will likely retain his position thanks to the parliamentary majority, although personnel changes in the government may follow. The opposition's position is also weakened by the fact that the Kla Tham Party, which has 58 lawmakers and is not part of Anutin's coalition, did not join the motion.

Read us on