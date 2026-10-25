Thailand’s Cabinet approved the Khlong Wang Tanot reservoir project in Chanthaburi province in eastern Thailand in August. The reservoir, with a capacity of 99.5 million cubic metres, is intended to strengthen water supplies for the rapidly developing eastern coast. However, the project cannot begin without permission to use the protected Khao Sip Ha Chan forest and approval from the National Park Committee, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Water for farmers and industry

Construction of the reservoir is planned to take seven years. It is set to become the fourth and largest reservoir in the Wang Tanot catchment area. Authorities see it as a way to supply water to farmers and households, as well as reduce flood risks downstream.

Some local residents doubt that the new infrastructure will primarily benefit communities. Ban Klong Yang village head Sida Saengkla said that 654 people in 334 households live within the area of the future reservoir. Some of them are willing to relocate, but fear losing their homes and sources of income without adequate compensation.

Royal Irrigation Department representative Thammanun Innooch said that local water needs should be met first. At the same time, he acknowledged that up to 70 million cubic metres of surplus rainwater runoff per year could potentially be transferred to neighbouring Rayong province for the needs of the Eastern Economic Corridor.

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Data centres and elephant habitat

Industrial water consumption in the Eastern Economic Corridor, which includes the provinces of Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong, is projected by Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources to increase by 58% by 2037. The World Bank estimates total annual water demand in these three provinces at 3.6 billion cubic metres by 2037 and warns of a potential shortfall of nearly 40% under average conditions and up to 72% in dry years.

Environmentalists and representatives of the conservation agency warn that flooding the forest could affect an important movement corridor for wild elephants. More than 100 elephants move through the national park and adjacent forests in search of food and water depending on the season. According to experts, the loss of feeding areas and habitual routes could increase animals’ contact with people and their incursions into agricultural land.

The Department of National Parks proposed a smaller version of the project that would flood about 112 hectares of the national park, together with smaller reservoirs, water storage at existing dams and more efficient resource management. The Irrigation Department believes these measures will be insufficient to meet expected demand.

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