Yemen’s government forces said they had neutralized about 620 members of the Houthi movement, including field commanders, over the past 24 hours. They also reported the destruction or damage of about 190 military vehicles and weapons systems.

Operation on several fronts

As Anadolu Agency reports, Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili, spokesperson for Yemen’s government forces, said that 1,392 target-engagement operations were carried out as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. According to him, they were accompanied by ground raids, assaults, airstrikes, and intensive fire on several sections of the front.

The spokesperson claims that the targets included concentrations of Houthi forces, their reinforcements, field commanders, fortifications, trenches, armored vehicles, military transport, as well as positions of heavy and medium weapons. He said the operations disrupted the movement’s command system and supply lines.

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Fighting in Taiz province

In the southwestern province of Taiz, government troops, according to al-Nuzaili, conducted raids and counterattacks on Houthi positions and advanced on the Al-Akrud front. He also said the military prevented Houthi forces from regrouping or retaking previously lost positions.

The casualty and damaged-equipment figures provided by government forces have not been independently confirmed. Al-Nuzaili also said that further deployment of Houthi reinforcements would not change the course of the fighting and that government forces are tracking their movements and military capabilities.

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