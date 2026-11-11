Yemeni government forces announced the capture of new strategic positions and dominant heights in Al-Jawf province during Operation Dawn of Yemen. Units also intensified airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery fire on Houthi positions and reinforcements across several fronts, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Fighting in Al-Jawf and Al-Dhale

Yemeni military spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili said government forces struck Houthi military equipment and concentrations of fighters in Al-Jawf. According to him, units of the Emergency Response Forces and the Nation Shield Forces captured new positions and heights, while the operation is aimed at expanding government control in the province.

In Al-Dhale province, government troops repelled a Houthi attack in the Hajar sector in the northwest of the province, according to a military source. Fighting took place near Mount Al-Hasha. The source claimed that the attackers suffered losses, lost equipment and retreated.

Reports of fighting in Marib and Taiz

On the northern front in Marib, artillery shelled Houthi positions and vehicles. Military sources said the Emergency Response Forces attacked fighters and their gathering sites, killing 16 Houthi fighters and wounding others.

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In Taiz, government troops and Popular Resistance units repelled Houthi attacks in the Al-Akrud and Ash-Shakab directions southeast of the city, according to a source. A military source said the Houthis attempted to advance toward army positions in Kahlan but were repelled. The source also reported that the Houthis resumed shelling residential neighborhoods in eastern and northern Taiz: one civilian was wounded, and houses and residential structures were damaged.

Scale of the operation, according to the military

The Yemeni military said that during the latest operations it carried out 17 airstrikes, 123 drone attacks, 60 strikes using rocket launchers and 782 artillery bombardments against Houthi positions and military facilities. According to its data, drones operated in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Mudaribah and on the southwestern front.

Al-Nuzaili said the strikes targeted, among other things, fortifications, artillery positions, sniper posts, troop concentrations and Houthi reinforcements. According to him, this caused significant Houthi losses and forced dozens of their fighters to abandon positions in Al-Jawf, Marib and Taiz.

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