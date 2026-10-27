Yemen’s government forces said they had captured strategic heights near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Mount Al-Midan in Taiz province. Fighting also took place in Taiz itself and surrounding areas, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Fighting near the strategic strait

According to government military sources, clashes near Bab el-Mandeb took place between the Houthis and government forces supported by the Giants Brigades, Nation Shield Forces, and Tihama brigades. The sides fought for control of hills overlooking the strait. The fighting was accompanied by airstrikes on Houthi positions near the port city of Mocha and along Yemen’s western coast.

Government military sources claim that their units took several heights after attacking Houthi positions. According to them, some fighters were killed or wounded, while others left the area by boat. Earlier reports also indicated strikes on boats and naval equipment believed to have been used by the Houthis to transfer reinforcements and equipment to the strait.

Clashes in Taiz and civilian casualties

In Taiz, government forces reported capturing Mount Al-Midan after fighting supported by airstrikes. Field sources said government troops and local fighters had established fire control over sections of the Al-Dabab road. At the same time, Yemeni army Colonel Abdulbasit al-Bahr reported strong resistance near the Old Airport military camp and in the Madarat area.

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Fighting also took place in the Shakab and Al-Akrud directions. Government sources said they had repelled a Houthi attack in Al-Akrud. Taiz authorities accused Houthi snipers of killing five civilians and wounding another five, including children, in the villages of Hamma, Al-Damna, and neighboring communities. According to them, shelling also struck residential neighborhoods on the outskirts of the city.

Claim of a large-scale operation

Yemen’s armed forces said they had carried out 1,276 strikes within 24 hours as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. Military spokesperson Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili said the targets included command centers, defensive and firing positions, reinforcements, transport, weapons and ammunition depots. The military also said it had neutralized around 382 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroyed or damaged 140 pieces of equipment and heavy weaponry.

Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights condemned the shelling of densely populated areas of Taiz with mortars, Katyusha rockets, and ballistic missiles. During a conversation with the European Union ambassador to Yemen, Patrick Simonnet, Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani called for increased international pressure to end the siege of Taiz and open roads for civilians and humanitarian aid.

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