In Germany, a new government report on integration points to the importance of immigrants’ work for the country and the rapid integration of families. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

The publication describes the document as a new study. In the headline of its article, Der Spiegel raises the question of how successfully integration is taking place in Germany.

Labor and family integration

According to the data cited in the introduction to the article, the study demonstrates the importance of immigrants’ labor contribution. It also points separately to the rapid pace of family integration.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The publication is illustrated with a photograph of a migrant from Guinea-Conakry who works at a bakery in Sprockhövel. The caption states that vocational training of skilled workers in Germany requires migration.

Attitudes toward immigrants

Der Spiegel examines the study’s findings against the backdrop of growing hatred toward immigrants in Germany and calls this trend alarming. The article’s teaser also states that one group stands out in the context of crimes.

Read us on