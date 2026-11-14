Uruguay's national team defeated Argentina 2-1 in a friendly match at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. The game was the Argentine team's first since Lionel Messi ended his international career in early October, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Two Uruguay goals in five minutes

The scoring was opened in the 48th minute following an own goal by Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi. In the 53rd minute, Maximiliano Araújo doubled Uruguay's advantage. It was the team's first match under new head coach Diego Forlán.

Argentina reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute thanks to a goal by Julián Álvarez but could not level the score. The report notes that the Argentine national team controlled possession but lacked attacking sharpness.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The number 10 was left vacant

Lionel Scaloni, who extended his contract with Argentina's national team until 2030 this week, did not give Messi's number 10 to anyone. The coach explained that he had not yet decided on the footballer's successor and therefore chose to leave the number vacant for now.

Argentina will play its next friendly match on Tuesday against Costa Rica in Córdoba. On the same day, Uruguay will host the Dominican Republic national team.

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